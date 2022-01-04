New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked all State Governments and IB unit chiefs to share intelligence inputs through the much-hyped Multi-Agency Centre (MAC).

The message was conveyed to DGPs of all States in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Sources said following suggestions made by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Home Minister Shah asked all state police chiefs to use MAC as much as possible as it believes that Intelligence shared through MAC on a real-time basis could control the law and order situations across India in a much better way.

In the meeting, Amit Shah reviewed the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges.

The heads of security agencies of the country, prominently Central Intelligence agencies, CAPFs, Intelligence wings of Armed Forces, Revenue and Financial Intelligence agencies attended the meeting. The DGPs of States and UTs joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Also read: HM Amit Shah reviews security situation; threats from global terror groups, movement of foreign terrorists, funding discussed

The continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, movement of foreign terrorists were discussed in the meeting.

The Home Minister stressed on the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing CT and security challenges.