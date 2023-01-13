Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes to former Union Minister Sharad Yadav who breathed his last Thursday night. Rahul remembered how the National Democratic Alliance shared a warm relationship with his grandmother and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rahul said he has learnt a lot about politics from Sharad. I have learnt a lot about politics from Sharad Yadav Ji. His passing away today has left me saddened. He shared a relationship of respect with my 'dadi', Rahul told the reporters after paying his last respects to Sharad.

Leaders from all across the political spectrum paid their last respects to the socialist stalwart known for forging alliances in the coalition period of governance. Yadav's family members paid their respects to the JDU leader Sharad Yadav at his residence.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Sharad Yadav's demise has caused an irreparable loss in the social and political field. "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav. I had a very deep relationship with Sharad Yadav ji. I am shocked and saddened by the news of his demise. He was a strong socialist leader. His demise has caused an irreparable loss in the social and political field. May his soul rest in peace," the Bihar Chief Minister tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu paid his respects to Yadav calling him the 'student leader' of the seventies who fought for 'democratic values'. "Saddened to know about the passing away of former Union Minister Shri Sharad Yadav. A student leader of the seventies who fought for democratic values, Sharad ji was an important national voice of the dispossessed in Parliament. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers," she tweeted.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar paid his condolences to the late socialist leader's family. Dhankar called him an 'astute administrator' who set 'high benchmarks in public life'. "Saddened by the untimely passing away of former Union Minister and veteran Parliamentarian, Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. A popular leader and an astute administrator, he set high benchmarks in public life. My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers," the Vice President wrote on Twitter.

Sharad Yadav was born on July 1, 1947, in Babai Village in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad. He served as a Union Minister, convener of the National Democratic Alliance and president of Janata Dal-United during his political career. Yadav shot to political limelight in the 70s with his Lok Sabha by-poll win from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The stalwart in Indian socialist politics was suffering from kidney-related health complications and was undergoing dialysis.