New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has invited the floor leaders of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha for a meeting on Thursday to discuss the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The meeting will be held at Pawar's residence at 6 pm tomorrow, sources said.

In a letter written to all opposition leaders, the Nationalist Congress Party chief said that he proposes to convene a meeting of all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). This development comes after the Chief Election Commissioner promised to respond to the doubts raised by some civil society activists and political parties.

Pawar stated that the meeting has been called in the interest of free and fair elections and to listen to the views expressed by eminent IT professionals and cryptographers. There are some very pertinent questions that have been raised in the Report by CCE. The report also contains views of eminent Information Technology professors, cryptographers, and retired government officials among several other observations that fall under a critical radar and have been made by experts from related fields.

The civil society had earlier submitted a letter to ECI in May 2022, followed by another reminder after two weeks through Annexure 3. ECI did not acknowledge their letter. The doubts regarding the possibility of manipulating EVM are being raised even by the common man now.

