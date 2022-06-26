New Delhi: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that his party will continue to support the coalition government in Maharashtra amid the crisis led by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in a hotel in Guwahati for the last several days.

Addressing media at his residence in New Delhi, Pawar said that he was in the capital to join Yashwant Sinha for his nomination on Monday for the Presidential election. "We are clear that we are going to completely support our coalition government," he said. On rebel MLAs, Pawar said: "They claim that they have numbers. But if they have adequate numbers then why are they not coming back?"

Also read: Updates from Maharashtra: 15 rebel MLAs provided Y+ security as Thackerays remain uncompromised

Asked about rebel MLAs blaming NCP-Congress for the current crisis, the NCP chief said that Eknath Shinde (the Shiv Sena MLA who leads the rebellion) and other rebel MLAs were in coalition with NCP-Congress for the last 2.5 years. "Now, it is just an excuse that they don't want to be in alliance with NCP," he said.

Pawar said that the coalition leaders will go to the deputy speaker on Monday or Tuesday to take action against the rebel group. "Whether any action (on party level) would be taken against these rebel MLAs or not, that will be decided by Uddhav Thackrey," he said. On Presidential elections, Pawar said: "As far as Presidential elections are concerned, we are not in a very bad state. In every election, only one candidate wins. But there can be a fight on principles."