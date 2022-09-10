Sharad Pawar re-elected Nationalist Congress Party Chief for 4 years
Sharad Pawar re-elected Nationalist Congress Party Chief for 4 years
Mumbai: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar was Saturday reelected as Nationalist Congress Party's Chief for 4 more years. Pawar, 81, was elected unopposed as the President of NCP. The resolution was unanimously approved by the working committee of the party.
