New Delhi: In the backdrop of the Shiv Sena and NCP leaders facing CBI and ED action in alleged corruption cases, NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Modi on Wednesday and described the acts as “injustice.” Though Pawar did not clarify if he raised the CBI taking custody of former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh with the PM, the Maratha leader said he spoke about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged land deals. “Sanjay Raut is a Rajya Sabha member and a senior journalist. He sometimes writes and criticises. What was the provocation to attach his wife's property? This is injustice,” Pawar told reporters at his Delhi residence after meeting the PM.

Both the Sena and the NCP have accused the central government of using probe agencies to target opposition leaders. Pawar clarified that he did not bring up the case of another NCP leader Nawab malik, also facing similar action. “I did not raise the Nawab Malik issue,” he said. Pawar’s meeting with the PM, came a day after he held a meeting at his home for MLAs and leaders from Maharashtra, which was attended by union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The 20-minute Pawar-Modi meeting in the Prime Minister’s office in the Parliament House set off political speculation over the future of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ruling alliance in Maharashtra. “The alliance is stable and will fight the next elections together,” a visibly composed Pawar told the reporters. Interestingly, a day before, around 20 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra had a meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi and had reportedly expressed their concerns over the poor response from the Sena ministers.

Pawar discounted such reports saying, “If any partner is unhappy, the government cannot run. We have never heard any such differences between the Congress and the NCP.” The veteran politician also rejected news reports that he wanted to replace Sonia Gandhi as the chairperson of the over a decade old UPA, which ruled the Centre from 2004 to 2014. "I am not ready to be UPA chairperson and we don't want to disturb the present set-up," Pawar said.

Pawar also discussed the long-pending approval by the Maharashtra Governor of a list of 12 names for the state Legislative Council. The state government has been pushing for the Governor's sign off on its list of members nominated to the legislative council for more than two and a half years, he said. Further, Pawar said that he raised land acquisition issues in Lakshadweep with the PM as the local administrator Praful K Patel, a former home minister of Gujarat, had been allegedly acquiring private land without taking consent of the locals.

He also said the removal of hundreds of jobs had dented Lakshadweep’s economy by Rs 2.5 crore in a month.

