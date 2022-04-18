Bengaluru: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is popular in Maharashtra state politics and at the national level, has moved ahead to demonstrate power in Karnataka state politics. Sharad Pawar-led NCP, one of the country's major national parties which is currently in power, in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress by winning 53 seats in Maharashtra.

Karnataka is also an adjacent state of Maharashtra and has a large number of Marathi people. Sharad Pawar has decided to field his candidature in the 2023 assembly elections, marking the area with the largest number of Marathi people. Sharad Pawar, who began preparations for the election a year before the election, is set to launch a power show in the capital today under his own leadership.

A massive procession is also held from Devanahalli to inaugurate their party office at Banaswadi. Already, in Karnataka, a triangular contest is being held between the Congress, the BJP and the JDS. It is natural for some political parties from neighbouring states to make their political entrance during the election. Already, many parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the CPIM and the AIADMK, have made minor gains in the political arena of Karnataka for their existence. This is not the first time the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is fielding its candidate in Karnataka. The party also fielded its candidates in the 14 assembly constituencies of the state in the 2018 Assembly elections.

They have fielded their candidates in Rayabaga, Hukkeri, Belgaum North, Savadatti, Vijayapura, Sindagi, Basavakalyana, Raichur, Shirahatti, Hubli-Dharwad, Karwar, Bellary Nagar, Harapanahalli and Bangalore's Mahalaxmi layout. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which is set to field its candidate in the 2023 assembly elections, has begun preparation a year before the election.

Officially, the party's national president will inaugurate the party's office in Banasavadi in Bangalore today. Sharad Pawar-led NCP activists will march in a massive procession from Devanahalli toll gate to Banaswadi at 1.30 pm. Sharad Power, who will inaugurate the party's office at 3 pm, will make a public speech.

He will hold a press conference at 6 pm at a private hotel in the city after the inauguration. He is likely to speak on the occasion of his entry into state politics and strengthen the party's presence in Karnataka in the coming days. According to reports, Sharad Pawar is planning to field his candidates in the 3-4 constituencies of the Maharashtra border as well as in Bangalore city.

