Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while speaking at an event in Pune organized by Marathi daily 'Loksatta', Pawar said Narendra Modi takes a lot of efforts and gives ample time to get things done and has a good grip on the administration and his point of view is very strong.

"His temperament is such that once he takes up any task in hand, he will make sure that he will not stop till the time it (the task) reached its conclusion. He has a good hold on administration and that is his strong side," said the Rajya Sabha member.

Pawar also said that Modi emphasizes on how the administration and its allies can come together to ensure the effective implementation of their government policies. Modi's approach to taking allies with him is different and not in the style of former prime ministers like Manmohan Singh.

"I used to tell everyone at the internal meetings of the UPA that despite differences between me and Modi and his party BJP, it should not be forgotten that he is the chief minister of the state and the people have given him a mandate,"

When the NCP chief asked about actions taken by central agencies against some ministers in Maharashtra, which has a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government and whether he ever wanted to raise this issue with the PM, Pawar said he has never spoken to Modi about the matter in the past and will never do so in the future as well.

