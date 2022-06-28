Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head, Pallonji Mistry dies at 93
Published on: 15 minutes ago
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head, Pallonji Mistry dies at 93
Published on: 15 minutes ago
Mumbai: Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday. Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with an 18.4 percent holding in the conglomerate, was 93. He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said. (PTI)
Loading...