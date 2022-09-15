Haridwar: Chandrakala Sahu, the woman who implicated Dr. Pranav Pandya, the head of the Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar Shanti Kunj, Haridwar, on charges of false rape, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The accused woman was absconding for a long time. Sahu was arrested in the Raipur police station area of ​​Dehradun.

As soon as the FIR was transferred to Haridwar, the police started its investigation and found that the allegations leveled against Pranav Pandya were baseless. According to the final report of the police, the woman wanted to frame Pandya. During interrogation, she confessed that Manmohan, the former servant of Shantikunj, made her levy false rape allegations under pressure.

Apart from the main accused Manmohan, the police earlier arrested Hargovind and Toshan Sahu. City police officer Rakendra Kathait said that a non-bailable warrant was issued against arrest the accused. After carrying out raids in many states, the accused Chandrakala Sahu, a resident of NTPC police station Darri in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, was arrested from Makkawala village, Mussoorie Diversion Road police station Rajpur Dehradun.

The case dates back to May 2021, when Sahu had filed a case against Shantikunj chief Dr. Pranav Pandya and his wife Shail Bala at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi. She had alleged that Pranav Pandya raped her during her stay in Shantikunj in 2010 and Shail Bala had threatened her with dire consequences on approaching the police.