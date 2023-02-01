New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday condoled the demise of jurist Shanti Bhushan, saying his death is a huge loss for India's legal fraternity. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also condoled the death of Bhushan. Bhushan died at his home in Delhi on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 97. Bhushan, who was also a senior advocate, served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai Cabinet.

"Distinguished jurist, senior advocate and former Union Law Minister Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji made notable contributions to jurisprudence and public affairs. His demise is a huge loss for India's legal fraternity," the Vice President Secretariat said quoting Dhankhar. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "Deeply pained to hear the news that former Union Law and Justice Minister Shanti Bhushan ji is no more."

Bhushan, whose sons Jayant and Prashant are leading lawyers, was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal. In his political career, Bhushan was a member of the Congress (O) and later of the Janata Party. He served as a Rajya Sabha member too. He also had a six-year stint with the BJP. He was vocal on the issue of corruption and was among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party, which he later quit. (PTI)