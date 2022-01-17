Kolkata: The rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and Union minister of state for shipping, Shantanu Thakur has plans for the formation of a new platform.

There are speculations that a number of BJP legislators and MPs might join this new platform. The rebel section in the West Bengal unit of BJP has claimed that the proposed new platform has received support from at least 30 MLAs and 15 Lok Sabha members. They are clandestinely keeping contact with Thakur, who is expected to hold a meeting with them shortly.

As per the claims of Thakur, besides the MLAs from the Matua community, BJP legislators from other sections too are in touch with them.

Sources said recently that the rebel MLAs in BJP including the ones from the Matua community recently had secret meetings at West Bengal Assembly premises. There the rebel MLAs were invited to join the new platform.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that a whip had been issued barring the BJP legislators to hold meetings with the rebel section without prior clearance from the state party committee. The MLAs have been also asked to seek permission from the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on this count.

The state vice president of BJP, Jaiprakash Majumdar said that the new platform would be named after Shyamaprasad Mukherjee and Promothonath Thakur.

"Many elected BJP legislators and MPs will join this forum. You will get to know the actual number soon," he said.

