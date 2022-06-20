Rohtak (Haryana): Shanan Dhaka from Sudan village in Rohtak is the first woman in the NDA to secure the first rank. The Government of India had allowed the entry of girls into the NDA last year by the Order of the Supreme Court. According to Shanan, very little time was given to prepare for the (National Defence Academy) NDA. The students were given only 40 days for preparation of the examination which was held on 21 November 2021.

Shanan prepared for the exam by practicing question papers of the last 10 years, and solving them time and again. The students were allotted two and a half hours to give their exams. Post examination, an interview round was held. Shanan said that she maintained her confidence for the duration of the five days interview as she later emerged as the topper of the first-ever NDA women's batch.

Shanan has inherited the spirit of service from her grandfather Subedar Chandrabahan Dhaka and father Nayak Subedar Vijay Kumar Dhaka, who has also served in the Indian Army. Shanan has taken inspiration from her family members and thus, joined the military. Shanan studied at Roorkee Army School for 4 years, Jaipur Army School for 3 years, and Chandi Army School in Panchkula for 5 years. She then enrolled in an undergraduate course at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University before getting permission for the entry of women into NDA.

Shanan's elder sister Jaunan Dhaka is posted as the Nursing Officer in the military, and her younger sister Ashi is currently studying the fifth standard. Admission to the NDA takes place after Class XII. Earlier women came into the army through training from the Officers Training Academy after graduation to reach an officer's rank.