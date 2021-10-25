Hyderabad: The All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that Mohammad Shami was being targeted on social media because he was a Muslim. Shami faced online vitriol after India's defeat in the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sunday. Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction over the matter, saying that it was an indication of hatred and radicalization against Muslims.

"A cricket team will have 11 members. There is one Muslim in the team and he is being targeted," Owaisi said. "Will the Modi-led BJP government condemn this issue?" he questioned.

Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years. Social media trolls linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.

Also read: Past and present India cricketers back Shami after pacer faces online abuse

"This is shameful and regrettable, because he was playing for India," Owaisi lamented.

Pakistan on Sunday defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup being played in Dubai.

With agency input