New Delhi: Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday said the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises to mislead the citizens but their real face has already been exposed.

Reminding the previous Monsoon session of the Parliament where the opposition had torn important papers and threw them at the Chairperson and the deputy chairperson and deputy chairman, the BJP leader said the opposition had flouted democratic values which lead to the citizens losing faith in the democracy.

The opposition disrupts the proceedings in the Parliament and do not allow the bills to be passed by creating a ruckus. Apart from killing precious time of the House, it also dents the image of the nation and citizens as well. "It is shameful that they aren't apologizing for their unruly behaviour," Deepak added.

The lawmakers were not suspended for raising farmer's issues but for their unprofessional act, but they are lying and misleading people, adds BJP leader.

Nearly a dozen Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Tuesday for alleged unruly conduct earlier in August during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. Condemning the suspension of 12 MPs from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India- Marxist, opposition leaders staged a walkout from the House on Day one of the ongoing winter session, Tuesday.

Read: Opposition leaders stage protest in the Parliament over demand to revoke suspension of 12 MPs