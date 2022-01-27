Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson and Bihar Minister of Industries Shahnawaz Hussain expressed his concern on former vice president Hamid Ansari's statement at the 'Indian American Muslim Council' programme on Wednesday.

He said, "The way Hamid Ansari has talked about Indian Muslims and India during a programme in America is wrong. The organisation which is in America is continuously working against India thus his participation in its programme is not right from any perspective."

Earlier, in a virtual meeting organised by the Indian American Muslim Council on Wednesday, Hamid Ansari said that people of one religion are being instigated in the country. The intolerance is being fuelled and an atmosphere of insecurity is being created in the country in the name of cultural nationalism.

He alleged that in recent years trends and practices have emerged that dispute the well-established doctrine of civic nationalism and promote a new and imaginary trend of cultural nationalism. It seeks to segregate citizens on the basis of their religion, fuels intolerance and promotes unrest and insecurity.

Shahnawaz Hussain said, "the organisation is trying to mislead Indian Muslims, thus BJP strongly condemns the things Hamid Ansari has said in the IAMC programme."

Shahnawaz Hussain said, "At present, there is Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and this is the best government for Muslims in the whole world. Hindu-Muslim unity is visible in India as PM Modi works on the lines of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The condition of Muslims of India is better than other countries of the world."

The national spokesperson said, "The Muslims of India want to ask him, under what circumstances, he goes to the programme of the organisation of America, which continues to run anti-India campaigns."

Also Read: Shahnawaz Hussain rules out feud between BJP & JDU, claims govt will comp its term