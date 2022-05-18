Shahjahanpur: Mohammad Gulnaz, a resident of Misripur village in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, turned to Virat Kumar after adopting Hinduism at Ram Janaki temple located in Khirnibagh Mohalla of the city on Tuesday.

After adopting Hinduism, Virat claimed that when he realized "what's wrong & what's right" he decided to get back to his original roots. "My ancestors were "Sanatanis" keeping that in consideration I returned back to my original religion. Sanatan Dharm is the oldest dharma and I returned to it on my own," said Virat and also appealed to his family members to return to Hinduism.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal first made Gulnaz, shave his head, and then went to a shuddhikaran (purification) ritual followed by chanting of mantras, and thereafter Mohammad Gulnaz became Virat Kumar.

Virat works as a carpenter and has his mother, sister, and brother at home.

