Shahjahanpur (UP): The Shahjahanpur district magistrate has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at all religious places here following the alleged desecration of the Quran at a mosque earlier this month.

On November 2, a copy of the Quran was found burnt at the mosque located in the Kotwali area of Shahjahanpur, after which a large number of people held a demonstration there. The police swung into action and arrested Taj Mohammad for the incident the next morning. District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh on Monday told PTI that when he inspected the mosque, he found no cameras were installed there. The accused was traced with the help of CCTV footage from a camera installed in a shop right in front of the mosque, he said.

Keeping this in view, instructions have been given to install CCTV cameras at all religious places. All major religious places will install the cameras in the first phase, and the smaller ones will follow, he said.