Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Two days after authorities of Shri Krishna Janamsthan temple in Mathura removed loudspeakers from their premises, the management of the adjacent of the Shahi Mosque, removed two loudspeakers and lowered the volume of one installed at its gate for broadcasting 'azaan' (call for prayer) on Friday.

It was done for the upkeep of communal harmony and peace in the society, said a member of the Shahi mosque management committee.

The Shahi mosque is situated adjacent to Bhagwat Bhawan in the vicinity of Lord Krishna's birthplace. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to officials to ensure that the decibel of the sound from a loudspeaker not go beyond the premises of a religious place.

On Friday's Namaz, the loudspeakers were not used at the Shahi Mosque. Interestingly enough, even before Adityanath’s instructions, the management committee of Shri Krishna Janma Asthan's had already stopped the use of loudspeakers.

Secretary of Shri Krishna Janma Asthan Seva Sansthan, Kapil Sharma said. “The loudspeaker on the top of the Bhagwat Bhawan has already been removed”. The secretary of the Mosque Entejamia Committee, Tanvir Ahmad, said, “We haven't received any order from the government, but two loudspeakers out of three were brought down”.