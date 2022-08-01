Shahdol: Harrowing visuals of a man carrying his mother's dead body on a bike for 80 kilometers have gone viral on social media. The man was forced to transport the body on a two-wheeler as the hospital did not provide any hearse and he could not afford a private ambulance to commute from Shahdol district to his village in the adjoining Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the sources, Jaimantri Yadav, a tribal woman resident of Godaru village of Anuppur district was admitted to Shahdol district hospital after she suffered from chest pain. The woman was then referred to Shahdol medical college where she died during treatment on Monday.

The family was asked to pay Rs 5,000 for the transportation of the dead but the young man could not afford it. He bought a wooden slab worth Rs 100 and covered his mother's corpse with a cloth. Netizens were shocked to see the heartbreaking visuals and expressed their concern about the financial struggles poor, and especially the tribal people, had to endure.