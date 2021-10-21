Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday reached Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan who is lodged there in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case.

A special NDPS court here on Wednesday had denied bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha who were arrested on October 3 in connection in connection with their alleged involvement in a drugs party case from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer also said that they will move to Bombay High Court today.

The bail applications filed by Aryan Khan and others were rejected by Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Ahead of the bail plea hearing, the NCB had submitted Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats reportedly with a debut actress.

Soon after Aryan's bail plea was rejected, his lawyers, senior advocates Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde rushed to the Bombay High Court to mention the matter before Justice NW Sambre, but the court hours had ended. The matter will be heard today, reports said.

The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road jail, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison.

Earlier on October 14, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while opposing Aryan's bail plea told the court that the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

The agency also said that Aryan was a regular consumer of drugs for the last few days. The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested so far in the case.

