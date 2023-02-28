New Delhi: The BJP top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, on Tuesday held a meeting with party leaders in Telangana to hold deliberations as they rev up their campaign for the state assembly polls expected later this year.

There was no official word on the deliberations in the meeting but sources said it was linked to the polls as the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, too, have intensified their campaign. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar besides several other central and state party leaders were present in the meeting.

Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP, has been leading a pad-yatra (foot march) to target Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the state. The meeting comes in the wake of the CBI arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case of alleged liquor scam in which the BJP has claimed that BRS MP K Kavitha is also involved, a charge rejected by her. The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in the case, and the BJP has alleged his links with her. (PTI)

