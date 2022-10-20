Shah accuses Kejriwal govt of step-motherly treatment to erstwhile 3 Delhi civic bodies
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah at the launch of a waste-to-energy plant in Tehkhand accuses the Kejriwal govt of step-motherly treatment to erstwhile 3 Delhi civic bodies, saying it owes them Rs 40,000 Cr. Shah said, "Kejriwal-led party wants Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar." (PTI)
