New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shared a short video to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to augment water supply in Gujarat, saying the state suffered from water crisis 21 years ago, but every household is now receiving it through taps. Every countryman, especially the young generation in Gujarat, must watch the video that highlights Modi's "foresight and hardwork" in dealing with the state's water crisis, he said on Twitter.

The video says the water table in the state had plummeted to 200 metre in 2001, the year Modi took over as its chief minister, from 30 metre in 1975, with its dry and arid area increasing. Through various schemes, the then state government under Modi built a network of canals spanning across 1,126 km and supplied piped water to households while height of the Narmada dam was raised to 138.68 metre, it says.

Modi was Gujarat chief minister from 2001-14 before becoming the prime minister. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the BJP is pulling out all the stops to maintain its winning streak since 1995. The Congress has been its traditional rival in the state, while the Aam Aadmi Party is also running a high-decibel campaign to make a mark. (PTI)

