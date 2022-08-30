New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday appointed IAS officer Shah Faesal as Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture. The Department of Personnel and Training has ordered the appointment of Faesal as Deputy Secretary under the Central Staffing Scheme in the Ministry of Culture for a period of four years.

According to an order issued by the DOPT, Faesal was recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs for central deputation. It should be noted that Shah Faesal was the IAS topper of 2010 batch. He was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act shortly after the end of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, after which he renounced politics and subsequently showed a willingness to rejoin government service.

He was released in June 2020, after which he withdrew from politics.