Meerut: Shagun Agarwal, the daughter of a businessman from Meerut, won the crown of Mrs Washington 2022. The competition was organised at Seattle, Washington, US. With the win, Shagun has brought laurels to her family and her country.

The Mrs Washington 2022 pageant commenced on December 5, with 18 participants entering the contest. Shagun qualified for all the rounds and went on to win the title.

Shagun, a fashion designer, was married four years ago to Kartikeya Gupta, the son of industrialist Mahesh Gupta of Bikaner, Rajasthan. Since her marriage, Shagun has been living with her husband in Washington. Gupta is an engineer by profession and works for a US-based firm.

On receiving the news over the phone, Shagun's parents were overjoyed. Meenu Agarwal on her daughter's win shared that she was confident that Shagun will win the crown and are proud of her achievement. Her father S K Agarwal helms a sports enterprise in Meerut and said that ever since the news broke out, he has been receiving congratulatory messages from relatives and friends.