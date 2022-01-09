Hoshiarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the Guru Gobind Singh's two sons who were executed by the Mughals.

After this announcement though many political leaders of different parties thanked him, the religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, (SGPC) president Harjinder Dhami raised objection to calling the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as 'VEER BAL DIWAS'.

He said that they (Sahibzadas) were the sons of Kalgidhar Guru Gobind Singh Ji and they are Babas of Sikh Panth. Dhami said, "Calling them child (BAL) is like tampering with history. At the same time, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have consulted the leaders of Sikh Panth in this regard as Sikhs have their own customs and it is not appropriate to call Sahibzadas child."

He further said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji had fought against oppression and hence the Babas (Sahibzadas) of Sikh Panth have also fought against injustice. He said that the Sikh Panth should take a decision after considering it. On the occasion, Dhami said that the Sikh Panth had never demanded to celebrate their martyrdom as Children's Day.

He said that in a function Manjinder Sirsa had demanded to celebrate Children's Day. He said that it is possible that the PM's sentiments are right but the name may have been given in haste which is not correct.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Manjinder Sirsa, Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, Rana Gurmit Sodhi, youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon were among who thanked PM Modi for this decision.

