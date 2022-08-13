Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday staged a protest here, demanding release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms. A memorandum in this regard was also submitted to the deputy commissioner. In the morning, a large number of the SGPC members and employees led by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami took out a protest march from the Golden Plaza, outside of Golden Temple.

They all had donned black turbans and were carrying placards demanding the immediate release of 'bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). The march passed through different areas of the city and then reached the Deputy Commissioner Office for submitting the memorandum, which was received by the Subdivisional magistrate on the behalf of the commissioner.

The memorandum was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said SGPC secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas. On August 10, when the SGPC had decided to hold this protest, Dhami said that the Sikhs made over 80 per cent sacrifices for the freedom of the country, but sadly they are being "alienated for the last 75 years. "An example of this discrimination is keeping the Bandi Singhs behind bars for the last three decades where they have served more than their life sentence," he said. The Constitution of the country gives equal rights to every citizen but the governments' attitude towards the Sikhs has remained negative. It is due to this anti-Sikh attitude that justice is not being given to Sikhs imprisoned for the last 30 years", Dhami had added. (PTI)