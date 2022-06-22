Chandigarh: After the terrorist attack on Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, Sikhs of Afghanistan are seeking a safe passage to India. Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has announced support for the Sikhs of Afghanistan.

He said that due to the current situation the air tickets of Sikhs who want to come to India from Afghanistan would be arranged by the SGPC while those stuck need not fear or panic and the SGPC would do its utmost to get them out. He also appealed to the Government of India to bring Sikhs in Afghanistan to India safely. Dhami said that although it is very difficult for them to leave their businesses and beloved homes in Afghanistan, the Sikhs living there are helpless amid dire circumstances.