Amritsar (Punjab) : The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has appointed five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists visiting the Harmandar Saheb alias Golden Temple in Amritsar.

They will explain to the devotees about the Sikh culture, historic places situated in the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) complex, sarais and langar and the Golden Temple’s history. As per SGPC officials, on average 1 lakh pilgrims and other visitors visit the shrine complex daily from across the world.

SGPC guide, Satnam Singh said, “We guide pilgrims from the country and abroad and tell about the Golden Temple’s history and also about all important places including the Langar Hall within the complex here.”

The Golden temple is spiritually most important shrine of Sikh religion. It had become centre of conflict between the Union government and Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. In 1984 then PM Indira Gandhi had sent the Army under operation blue star lead to several deaths and caused damage to Gurudwara and Akal Takht. Although it was rebuilt after the damage.

It is an open house of worship for everyone. It has fourt entrance, which symbolises the Sikh belief in equality. It is a collection of buildings around the sanctum and the pool. One of these is Akal Takht, which is centre of religious authority of Sikhism.

Additional building include a clock tower, the gurudwara committee office, a museum and a langer which offer meal to all visitors without any discrimination. (ANI)