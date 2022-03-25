Shimla: While the issue of removing banned flags and pictures in the vehicles coming from Punjab by Himachal Police, is yet to subside, another message emailed to Shimla journalists by Sikh For Justice (SFJ) president Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has courted another 'controversy'.

Now, a letter has been written in the name of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on behalf of the Sikhs for Justice organization. In which a warning has been given to hoist the Khalistan flag in Shimla on 29 April. According to the letter, it has also been said from SFJ to raise 50 thousand dollars for this program.

Sikh For Justice

Sikh For Justice president Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has shot off the letter to the journalists of Shimla mentioning that on April 29 Khalistan flag will be hoisted at Shimla. The letter further says that Shimla was the capital of Punjab until 1966. Himachal Pradesh was bifurcated from Punjab made a separate state in 1966. In this letter, CM Jairam Thakur has also been mentioned regarding Bhindranwale's picture and ban on the Khalistani flag. According to SFJ, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also been informed about this on Friday, March 25. This letter has been sent to the journalists of Shimla on e-mail.

Earlier, some youth from Punjab had arrived in Una, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh with 'banned' flags in their vehicles and brought pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale with them against which action was taken by the police under the Motor Vehicles Act. Consequently, a video of vehicles, coming from Himachal being stopped in Kiratpur, Punjab, against the police action in Himachal, went viral on social media. In the video, vehicles coming from Himachal Pradesh can be seen stopped by the traffic police.