Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission has ordered DGP Sanjay Kundu to enhance the security of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after Sikhs For Justice President Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatened to hoist the Khalistani flag in Shimla on April 29.

Chairman of the commission, Justice PS Rana, in a letter to the Director-General of Police, asked him to give a detailed reply along with an affidavit relating to the security of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Along with this, instructions have also been given to send the certified copy of the order. Sikhs For Justice President Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has sent a warning letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur threatening to hoist the Khalistan flag in Shimla on 29 April.

According to the letter, Sikhs for Justice has also been asked to raise 50,000 dollars for hoisting the flag of Khalistan in Shimla. After Pannu's letter, intelligence agencies have been on their toes in the state. Shimla was the capital of Punjab till 1966.

Significantly, in 1966, the state of Himachal was carved out of Punjab. In Pannu's letter, CM Jairam Thakur has also been mentioned regarding the ban on the Khalistani flag. This letter has been sent to the journalists of Shimla through e-mail. In the e-mail issued to journalists, Pannu is said to have objected to the banning of Bhindranwale's photo and Khalistani flag vehicles in Himachal imposed by the CM. Pannu said that Shimla was the capital of Punjab till the year 1966 and hoisting the flag there “will not take back the rights of Sikhs”. Pannu said that 'Khalistan Declaration Day' has been announced on 29 April 1986.

“Due to this, it has been decided to raise voice in Shimla on 29th April this year”. Earlier on August 15, there was a protest by SFJ for hoisting the tricolor in the state. In the past, some youths from Punjab had come to Una, Mandi, and Kullu of Himachal with banned flags in their vehicles, on which action was taken by the police under the Motor Vehicles Act.

It was told that the picture of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and some banned flags were also put up on the vehicles of youths coming from Punjab. Later, a video of vehicles coming from Himachal being stopped in Kiratpur, Punjab against the police action in Himachal went viral on social media. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while speaking on Pannu's threat to hoist Khalistani flags in Shimla on April 29, said that “he has spoken such things in the past as well”.

There is no seriousness in such things and there is no need for investigation.

