Mumbai(Maharashtra): In a bizarre incident a 60-year-old-man fell unconscious while having sex with his partner in a hotel in Kurla in Maharashtra and later died in a hospital on Monday. Though the official report is yet to be received, police suspect that the over-excitement might have caused the death of the man.

According to Kurla Police officials, the deceased checked into the hotel in suburban Kurla at around 10 am along with the 40-year-old woman whom he claimed to be his lover. Shortly after they went into the hotel room, the woman called reception saying that the man had fallen unconscious and was unresponsive. The hotel staffers immediately informed the local police. The man was rushed to a civic hospital in Sion where he was declared dead, said the Kurla police station official.

The woman was later taken to the Kurla police station and questioned. She told the police the man was a resident of Worli and working in a private firm, the official said. During the intercourse, he tried drinking alcohol but fell unconscious, he said, quoting the woman. Kurla police have registered an accidental death in the case.

B "On the basis of preliminary information we have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and are awaiting his medical report to know the exact cause of the death. We are also trying to find out if he had taken any tablet before the act," the official said.