Mangaluru: The police filed a chargesheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here against advocate KSN Rajesh Bhat, an accused, in a case of alleged attempt to sexually assault a law student, who was interning under him. The incident reportedly took place at his office on September 25, 2021. Though the victim managed to escape then, the accused had reportedly threatened her against filing a complaint.

Also read: ED files chargesheet in Yes Bank-DHFL case

The chargesheet mentions that the accused had linked the CCTV footage of his office to his mobile phone and used it to keep an eye on the victim. It also gave the names of Ananth Bhat and Achyut Bhat, who had helped the accused flee after the victim lodged a complaint. A total of 110 people have been included as witnesses in the chargesheet. The investigation into the case was initially taken up by ACP Ranjith Bandaru. Later, ACP Dinaker Shetty followed up on the probe and filed the chargesheet.