Srinagar: A female KAS official, who is in the rank of Deputy Director, Thursday filed a petition before the High Court alleging the Superintendent of Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB North Range) Sheikh Ayaz of sexually harassing her. The female official further alleged in her complaint that the impugned verification that has been undertaken by the Anti-Corruption bureau against her is without the sanction of law.

Taking cognizance of the matter High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in an order directed the state probing agency (ACB) not to undertake any further verification in respect of the complaint which is the subject matter of this petition and also furnish the status report before the court relating to the verification conducted so far.

When contacted SSP ACB north Kashmir Baramulla, Sheikh Ayaz said that a case is under probe with ACB against the officer for indulging in corruption and abuse of official position. The verification was related to the disproportionate assets (DA) and I will file the response in the court, he said.