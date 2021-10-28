Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the suspended Special DGP Rajesh Das' plea seeking a transfer of the jurisdiction of the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in the sexual harassment case filed by a woman IPS officer.

The petition came up for hearing before a single-judge bench of Justice P Velmurugan, who had reserved orders on October 20. Dismissing the petition, the judge also directed the trial court to complete the trial within three months.

Justice Velmurugan had also refused to accept the contention that the Viluppuram CJM lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

Earlier, the counsel for suspended DGP had contended the alleged offence saying that the incident had occurred between Namakkal and Ulundurpet and the other alleged offence against the second accused and suspended Chengalpattu SP Kannan was said to have occurred at Chengalpet toll plaza. So, there was no alleged offence committed within the jurisdiction of the Villupuram CJM.

The counsel also sought suspension of proceedings of the ongoing case in Viluppuram district court. Moreover, it was mentioned in the complaint that the case should be transferred to Chengalpattu or Kallakurichi where the offence was alleged to have been committed.

Last week, Justice Velmurugan dismissed the petition filed by suspended SP D Kannan, the second accused in the case, who had sought a discharge from the case.

The suspended Special DGP was accused of harassing the woman officer when both were on the security duty of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the election campaign.