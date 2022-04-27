Ernakulam: A former female co-actor had accused Malayalam actor, producer, and director Vijay Babu of repeatedly raping her in his apartment at Ernakulam under the pretext of offering more roles in films. The complainant alleged that the actor has often fed her liquor laced up with sedatives and physically tortured her.

The complaint was lodged on April 22 and police have not yet revealed the complete details of the complaint. However, the Ernakulam South police have booked a case against the actor under sections 376, 506, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and wilfully inflicting harm.

Consequently, the actor came live on Facebook claiming himself to be a victim in the case. "I am ready to face any legal consequences for revealing the name of the actor who has leveled allegations against me". He said the allegations had tarnished his name causing sorrow and huge embarrassment to his family and friends.

Though revealing the identity of victims in certain offenses like sexual assault are punishable under law, Vijay Babu said he was ready to face this charge also. He said, "Whether it's allegations of rape or consensual sex, I have all the evidence that includes messages and 400 screenshots sent by the actor to clear my name."

"I know the particular actor from 2018. I have not done anything wrong. In fact, I'm the victim here. I will file a defamation case. I met her after she associated with me on a film project. She joined the project after getting selected through a proper audition," said the 45-year-old actor who has been running a successful film production firm.

Also Read: Tattoo artist claims woman honey-trapped him, and blackmailing for Rs20 lakhs