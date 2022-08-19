Shimla: The Shimla police busted a prostitution racket by raiding a hotel on Thursday. Seven, including three girls, were arrested. According to the police, the boys and girls are from different states. On a tip-off, the police raided a hotel located on Cart Road in Shimla and busted the racket. Girls were brought from other states for prostitution in Shimla. Along with these girls, the police also arrested four youths.

The main accused Vikram has also been caught. According to the police, Vikram is a resident of Shimla and used to run the said sex racket. Apart from this, the other three youths are from different states. Other accused have been identified as Ram Balak, son of Dinesh Chander from Gauna Khera village, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Manish Kumar, son of Baljeet Village Post Office (VPO) Dodewala, Abohar tehsil, Fazilka district, Punjab, Rajveer, son of Joginder Singh from Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Out of the three arrested girls, two are from West Bengal and one from Punjab.

The policemen went to the hotel as customers and busted the sex racket. Police will present all the accused in court today. Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Sandeep Choudhary will probe into the incident. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kamal Verma, "All the accused are being interrogated, the police are also trying to find out, who else was involved in the racket."