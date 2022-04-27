Haridwar: The Special Operations Group and Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) jointly raided Divine Ganga Hotel in Govindpuri, Haridwar in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police have arrested three youths and four girls along with Uma alias Pooja resident of Delhi, operator of the sex racket. The sex racket was operated through Just Dial in a hotel taken on lease.

According to the information received from the police, the customers were given a complete package in the hotel room including a girl, food, and drink services.

SOG in-charge Narendra Singh Bisht said that the racket is operating across the country to make the girls available in any part of the country on a single call.

Narendra Singh Bisht said that SOG and Reena Rathore, Nodal Officer of Anti Human Trafficking Cell, have raided a hotel following which four girls and three boys were arrested. He added that the girls were called from other states and were kept at the hotel. The arrested youth are being questioned intensively.

