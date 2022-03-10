New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a sex racket by arresting three women and a pimp from a residential house in Pandav Nagar Complex in East Delhi.

As per a police spokesman, the three women and a broker identified as Naushad, a local from Pandav Nagar area, were arrested during a raid by a team of police from Mandawali police station headed by SI Bhartiya Rani, Head Constable Yogesh, and constable Priyanka following a tip-off. Police also recovered many “objectionable items” from the spot in the raid, he said.

As per police, head constable Yogesh was sent to the house in plain clothes and he carried some small stones with him. “When head constable Yogesh reached the house, he found the broker Naushad who took him to the third floor of the house. Naushad introduced Yogesh to 3 women, while one of whom demanded Rs 2000 from Naushad, things were settled for Rs 1500 and the woman took him to a room,” police said.

“Meanwhile, Yogesh pointed to the police team by throwing stones from the window. On receiving the signal, the police team reached the spot and arrested the 3 women and the pimp,” it added.

