Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Education Department has issued a strict order to shut all private as well as government schools from December 26 to January 5 due to cold conditions prevailing in the state. On Tuesday, Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 0.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Sikar was recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 1.9 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 2.8 degrees Celsius, Vanasthali (Tonk) 3.6 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) 3.9 degrees Celsius, Karali 4.2 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 4.6 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 4.7 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of a slight increase in the minimum and maximum temperatures from December 28. Dense fog is also likely to reduce in the state from Wednesday, officials said. A new round of cold waves is expected in the first week of January, they added.