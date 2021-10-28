Kodagu: Thirty-one students of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu of Karnataka's Kodagu district have tested positive for Covid-19 and they all have been admitted to Madikeri Medical College for treatment.

The news came to light when 270 students with a history of fever and cough over the past two days were subjected to Covid tests.

On October 26, twenty-one students and on October 27, 10 other students tested positive.

All students have been quarantined in the school itself and for the following seven days they will be closely monitored. The residential school has been completely sealed. Along with students 40 staffers, too, were subjected to Covid tests.

These cases have nothing to do with the third wave, DHO Venkatesh said, adding that the district health department has informed parents not to worry about their children as they are all being closely monitored by officials.