Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashing several states across the country since Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that such weather conditions, including thunderstorms, will continue for a few more days. The IMD further stated the trough has remained south of its normal position for most of July which led to intense rain and flooding over central India, but over 40% rain deficiency in the states along the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP), including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Widespread rain is expected over the west coast and central India from Saturday as a monsoon trough, an elongated low-pressure area, is likely to shift southwards, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A trough is an elongated low-pressure area where most of the moisture is concentrated. During the monsoon, it usually extends from Central Pakistan to Odisha and covers the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) area.

According to the IMD, the trough has remained south of its normal position for most of July which led to intense rain and flooding over central India, but over 40% rain deficiency in the states along the IGP, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Following a deficit of 8% in rainfall in June, July so far has recorded 10% excess rain but it has not supported agriculture largely.

As of Friday, there was a 50% rainfall deficiency over Gangetic West Bengal, 51% over Jharkhand, 45% over Bihar, 61% over east Uttar Pradesh and 52% over west Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Telangana has recorded 111% excess rain, 73% excess over Marathwada, 79% excess over Saurashtra and Kutch; 48% excess over Vidarbha among others. There is 10% excess rain over the country.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashing the city since Friday while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains across Telangana for the next four days. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for almost all the districts, indicating heavy rainfall. On Friday, rains lashed the city, with 26.6 mm rainfall recorded at Quthbullapur, followed by 26 mm at Serilingampally and 25.5 mm at Uppal. In the state, Mella Cheruvu in Suryapet recorded the highest rainfall at 105.8 mm, followed by Urlugunda, Suryapet at 92.8 mm and Nadigudem, Suryapet at 91.5 mm.

Meanwhile, Koti, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Abids, Nampally, Basheer Bagh, Lakdikapool, Narayanguda and Himayatnagar areas have been flooded with rainwater. Due to this, people are suffering a lot. Traders incurred losses as water entered their shops in Koti It rained in Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Nampally, Amberpet, Essarnagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Somajiguda and other places.

It is raining in Secunderabad, Boinpally, Tirmalgherry, Alwal, Chilakalaguda, Bollaram, Jawaharnagar, Patni, Paradise, Begumpet, Maredupally, Mettuguda, Raniganj, Regimental Bazar. Due to the heavy rain in the Basti of Secunderabad, Patigadda and Brahmanawadi, the flood water entered the houses. Due to this, the locals are facing serious problems.

Roads at Raj Bhavan road were waterlogged due to rain since Friday morning. As a result, traffic was disrupted. Yusufguda and Krishnanagar colonies were flooded with rainwater. A situation arose where the locals could not come out of their houses. There is heavy waterlogging on the road in Ameerpet. Water has entered the low-lying areas of several colonies in Nizampet. Cars were submerged in flood water. The flood also inundated various areas in Kutbullahpur and many colonies in Kukatpally, too, inundated with rainwater.