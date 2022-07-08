Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Landslides triggered by heavy downpours have been causing havoc in several districts of Uttarakhand. Debris carrying boulders, rocks, and mud have blocked several important roads and highways in the state. On Wednesday, the highway leading up to the Badrinath Dham shrine was blocked for at least nine hours at Sirohabgarh due to the landslide.

Scores of motorists, commuters, and pilgrims were stuck in the blockade. After a lot of effort, the debris was removed from the highway and vehicular traffic was restored. People living in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand are the worst affected due to rains accompanied by a landslide. At least 33 roads are blocked in the Chamoli district of the state. The Kuhner-Matharpal-Dharkot road under Dasholi block in Chamoli district has been closed for the past several days.

Read: Uttarakhand rains: Landslides block Yamunotri highway, hundreds stranded

A biker came under the debris at Garmatha Tok in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Besides, a Bolero vehicle was hit by a landslide. A drain was in spate at Bijar village in the district. The road connectivity between Nandaprayag and Nandanagar Vikas Khand was snapped near a bridge. The water supply pipes have been damaged at Bijar village.

Recently, Pauri District Magistrate conducted an inspection of waterlogged areas in the district. The heavy downpour in the Srinagar areas of the district filled the sewerage line with rainwater causing inconvenience to the people as they were forced to wade through the dirty and stinking water putting handkerchiefs on their noses.