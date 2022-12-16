Chhapra (Bihar): While the death toll is rising unabated in Chhapra hooch tragedy in Bihar, several of the 18 victims undergoing treatment at hospital are stated to be in a critical condition. Already, the toll has gone up to 53 on Friday. These deaths were reported from Mashrak, Isuapur, Madhaura and Amnaur blocks of the Saran district.

Even now, 18 people have been undergoing treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital, Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital. More deaths are expected as the condition of several people undergoing treatment is stated be critical. However, Saran District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena had officially confirmed 28 deaths while twelve persons were undergoing treatment till Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, police have rounded up 126 people involved in illegal liquor business.

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena speaking to reporters said, "The suspected hooch deaths have gone to 28 (till Thursday night) in the district. Besides, action has also been initiated against officials concerned."

"Raids across the district in the last 48 hours have been intensified and at least 126 hooch traders were arrested. More than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been confiscated," the DM added.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar while declining to divulge whether the arrested persons included those directly involved in the latest hooch case, said that "The investigation is underway and disclosing any information at this juncture will hamper the probe."