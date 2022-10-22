Tharali: In an unfortunate incident, four people of the same family were killed, while one was injured in a landslide here in the early hours of Saturday. All five of them were buried under the rubble, including two women, said an official. A woman had died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment. While another injured, a 12-year-old child is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The accident occurred at Pengarh village in Pindar valley on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 1 am, Tharali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Kumar Juwantha said, "Following the landslide, boulders fell on three houses of the village, razing them down. On receiving the information, the SDRF team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation," he added.