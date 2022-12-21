New Delhi: Cutting across party lines, members in Lok Sabha demanded more action to deal with the rising menace of drug abuse in the country. Participating in a short-duration discussion in the House on the drug-abuse problem in India and steps taken by the government to control it, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy asked whether the government is thinking of capital punishment in cases of possession of drugs.

He also wondered why there are a lot of drug consignment seizures at Mundra port in Gujarat. "All drug dealings are happening through the dark web or cryptocurrency. What is the government doing to deal with this," Roy asked. He said government steps are inadequate and "we want a national movement" for removal of this menace. "We also need urgent action by the government of India," he added.

Rahul Shewale (SS) suggested the government take steps to stop the sale of certain cough syrups that are being sold without a doctor's prescription. Flagging the issue of the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he asked "What is the status of CBI inquiry" on his death.

AIADMK's member P Ravindranathasked asked the government to make it mandatory for schools to teach children about the ill effects of drugs. He also asked for amendments in laws and the setting up of a national monitoring committee.

Also read: Parliament Live Updates: EAM Jaishankar moves Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2022

TDP's K R Naidu too demanded more steps to deal with this menace. Congress member R Unnithan said Rajput's suicide was attributed to drug abuse and it shows how drug abuse is affecting the poor and celebrities. BJP members Dilip Saikia, Som Parkash, Jagdambika Pal, and Ratan Lal Kataria stated about steps taken by the government to contain drug abuse in the country. Saikia said that as against the arrest of 1363 drug peddlers and smugglers during 2000-2013, 4880 people were arrested during 2014-2022 (so far). PTI