Bidar (Karnataka): Seven women were killed and eleven others sustained injuries when an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck near a village under Chittaguppa taluk here late on Friday night.

The mishap took place when the deceased women labourers were heading home after finishing work. The tragedy struck when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, collided with a truck near Bemalakheda government school near a village under Chittaguppa taluk, police sources said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34), Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60). Among the 11 injured were the drivers of both the ill-fated vehicles. The drivers were stated to be in a critical condition. A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.