Balasore(Odisha): At least three persons were killed and eight injured after a speeding oil tanker rammed into an SUV and a car in Odisha's Balasore on Monday, officials said. As per officials, the accident took place near Jamujhadi Chhak under Simulia police limits in Balasore during the morning hours. Official sources confirmed that the oil tanker first hit the SUV after the driver lost control of the vehicle and then it rammed into another car.

In the accident, three persons in the SUV died on the spot and five inside the car sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to Soro Hospital for treatment. Two of the deceased have been identified as Parvati Rao and Shankar Rao. According to reports, the travelers in the SUV and the car were heading towards Puri from West Bengal to visit the Shree Jagannath Temple. Police have started an investigation into the incident.