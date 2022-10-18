Vadodara: Six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. The accident took place around 4 am when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan, they said. It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway, an official from Panigate police station said.

Also read: Five killed, two injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Jalna

As many as six passengers were killed and around 15 others injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said. "Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said. The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said. (PTI)